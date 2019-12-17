‘Van Helsing’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Syfy

“Van Helsing” fans will get to sink their teeth into the fantasy drama one last time.

Syfy has announced it is renewing the vampire show for a fifth and final outing. The news comes only a few days ahead of the season 4 finale, which airs on Dec. 20.

“Van Helsing” is set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires. Season 4 continues the story of Vanessa Van Helsing and her band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over during “The Rising.”

The most recent season of the show is averaging just under 300,000 total viewers through 12 episodes in the Live+Same Day ratings, down from the 380,000 average viewers who tuned in to season 3. Those numbers place it as the second least watched series on the network, only in front of “Happy!” which was canceled after a single season back in June.

“Van Helsing,” an American-Canadian co-production, airs on Syfy in the U.S. and on SuperEcran in Quebec, Canada. The series is available globally on Netflix. It stars Kelly Overton, Missy Peregrym, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, Trezzo Mahoro and Aleks Paunovic.

The series is produced by Nomadic Pictures. Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures executive produce along with Evan Tyler of Industry Works and Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell of Echo Lake Entertainment, as well as Daniel March of Dynamic Television. Dynamic Television is also handling the worldwide distribution for the series, excluding first run U.S. television and Canada.

The Hollywood Reporter first wrote of the renewal.