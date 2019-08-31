×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Remembers Valerie Harper, ‘A True Comedic Genius’

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Valerie Harper'
CREDIT: Carolyn Contino/BEI/Shutterstock

Celebrities took to social media on Friday to mourn the death of Valerie Harper, who played the Bronx-accented Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its topline spinoff “Rhoda.” The Emmy-winning actress died Friday at 80 years old after being diagnosed with lung and brain cancer in 2009.

Ed Asner, who played Lou Grant opposite Harper in the famous ’70s show and his own eponymous spinoff series, was one of the first to respond to her death. “A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine,” Asner wrote on Twitter. “Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon.”

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin also shared her condolences on Twitter, saying Harper would join Mary Tyler Moore, who died at the age of 80 in 2017. “Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her,” Matlin wrote. “Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor.”

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement, “Valerie Harper was a wonderful actor who made us laugh and cry and laugh again. She cared very much about the membership and we appreciate her service to the union. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.”

Other celebrities such as Cyndi Lauper, Robin Roberts, Topher Grace, Alyssa Milano and Michael Schur also spoke out about the star’s death.

“Sad to hear about the passing of #ValerieHarper,” Roberts tweeted. “She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Valerie Harper'

    Hollywood Remembers Valerie Harper, 'A True Comedic Genius'

    Celebrities took to social media on Friday to mourn the death of Valerie Harper, who played the Bronx-accented Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its topline spinoff “Rhoda.” The Emmy-winning actress died Friday at 80 years old after being diagnosed with lung and brain cancer in 2009. Ed Asner, who played Lou [...]

  • Superbad

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2019

    Labor Day is around the corner and following the start of the new month, Netflix will unveil a fresh slate of titles to binge. Revisit the terror in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” or keep up with the adventures of Princess Bean in “Disenchantment Part Two.” Additionally, “Good Boys” fans can re-watch “Superbad,” which [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Nicholas Kazan Tells Writers Guild He's 'Trying to Stop a Trainwreck'

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Kazan has asserted he’s trying to prevent the potential destruction of the Writers Guild of America over its bitter dispute with Hollywood agents. Kazan, who is running for the WGA West board, issued the statement in an email Friday to members. He’s part of the dissident Writers Forward Together slate, which is [...]

  • Valerie Harper

    Valerie Harper, Rhoda on 'Mary Tyler Moore Show,' Dies at 80

    Valerie Harper, who played Rhoda Morgenstern, the brash, Bronx-accented sidekick to the Mary Richards character on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and went on to topline spinoff “Rhoda,” died Friday after being diagnosed with lung and brain cancer in 2009. She was 80. Her daughter Christina tweeted the news. My dad has asked me to [...]

  • Ocean's Eleven

    What's Coming to Hulu in September 2019

    If the Summer Scaries are beginning to creep in, it may be time to start binging a new show to distract yourself from the impending end of vacation season. Luckily, Hulu is among the streaming services with a fresh slate of new content coming next month. Beginning Sept. 1, you’ll be able to stream older [...]

  • Outlander Episode 410 Starz

    Lionsgate Shares Tumble on Report Comcast May Drop Starz

    Shares of Lionsgate fell in Friday trading after a report said Comcast had informed the company it planned to drop its premium-cable Starz network, home to series such as “Power” and “Outlander” – a move that would deprive the outlet of millions of subscribers. A Comcast representative declined to comment and Lionsgate declined to make [...]

  • Garcelle Beauvais'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film

    Garcelle Beauvais Becomes First Black Woman to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

    Garcelle Beauvais is about to make history as the first black woman to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Sutton Stracke joins her as the second cast member added to season 10 following Lisa Vanderpump’s exit in the ninth season after feuding with costars. “As the first African American Housewife in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad