‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Uzo Aduba Joins Lupita Nyong’o in HBO Max Series ‘Americanah’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy winner Uzo Aduba is set to star opposite Lupita Nyong’o in HBO Max’s “Americanah,” the limited series based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Zackary Momoh also recently joined the cast.

“Americanah” is a 10-episode limited series that tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a self-assured young woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead begins living undocumented in London.

Aduba will play Aunty Uju, Ifemelu’s young aunt and confidant. A highly intelligent doctor, Uju left Nigeria under tumultuous circumstances and has resettled in America to build a better life for herself and her son Dike.

Danai Gurira wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner on the limited series, with Nyong’o, Plan B Entertainment, Andrea Calderwood, Didi Rea and Danielle Del, and Nancy Won also exec producing.

Uzo will next be seen starring in “Mrs. America” opposite Cate Blanchett. The series will premiere in 2020 on FX on Hulu. She was last seen in the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.” The show ran for seven seasons and garnered Uzo two Emmy wins, a Critics’ Choice Award, two Golden Globe nominations and multiple SAG noms.

She is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Schreck Rose.