Mic Alum Marc Paskin Joins UTA News & Broadcast Wing

Marc Paskin, an alum of ABC News and Mic, has joined UTA’s News & Broadcast division as an agent.

Based in New York, Paskin will focus on finding next-generation journalism stars and those who work in the converging worlds of TV and digital.

“As is all of media, the news business is evolving rapidly and being disrupted by new platforms and services,” said Peter Goldberg, UTA partner and head of News and Broadcast. “We are thrilled to add Marc and his entrepreneurial skill set and spirit, as we continue to create opportunities for the most innovative and groundbreaking professionals in the news business.”

UTA’s roster of news talent includes CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, NBC’s Chuck Todd, CBS’ Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan and ABC’s David Muir, among others.

Paskin previously oversaw talent development, business affairs and video production for digital news startup Mic. He also worked in the talent department at ABC News.