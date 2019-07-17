USA Network Gives Series Order to ‘Cannonball’ Competition Show

USA Network has given a series greenlight to a competition reality series “Cannonball,” from ITV Entertainment.

The show revolves around 16 contestants who compete in a series of physical challenges. One contender will be eliminated in each episode. USA has ordered 10 episodes. The series is expected to bow next year.

” ‘Cannonball’ is pure fun in the sun for the whole family to enjoy,” said Heather Olander, senior VP of Alternative Development and Programming for USA Network. “Filled with splashes, laughs and friendly competition, we are all thrilled to add such an energetic series to our schedule.”

“Cannonball” hails from Talpa Media USA and ITV Entertainment. It was created by Talpa’s John de Mol, who serves as executive producer with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer and Stijn Bakkers.

USA has been stepping up the volume of unscripted programming. The cabler is planning to reboot the weight-loss competition series “The Biggest Loser,” which previously aired on NBC, and “Temptation Island,” which aired from 2001 to 2003 on Fox. USA’s reality slate at present includes the “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” docu-reality franchises, as well as the WWE-related “Miz & Mrs” and “Straight Up Steve Austin.”