×

USA Network Gives Series Order to ‘Cannonball’ Competition Show

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder
CREDIT: Piotr Adamowicz/Shutterstock

USA Network has given a series greenlight to a competition reality series “Cannonball,” from ITV Entertainment.

The show revolves around 16 contestants who compete in a series of physical challenges. One contender will be eliminated in each episode. USA has ordered 10 episodes. The series is expected to bow next year.

” ‘Cannonball’ is pure fun in the sun for the whole family to enjoy,” said Heather Olander, senior VP of Alternative Development and Programming for USA Network. “Filled with splashes, laughs and friendly competition, we are all thrilled to add such an energetic series to our schedule.”

“Cannonball” hails from Talpa Media USA and ITV Entertainment. It was created by Talpa’s John de Mol, who serves as executive producer with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer and Stijn Bakkers.

USA has been stepping up the volume of unscripted programming. The cabler is planning to reboot the weight-loss competition series “The Biggest Loser,” which previously aired on NBC, and “Temptation Island,” which aired from 2001 to 2003 on Fox. USA’s reality slate at present includes the “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” docu-reality franchises, as well as the WWE-related “Miz & Mrs” and “Straight Up Steve Austin.”

Popular on Variety

  • Schitts Creek

    2019 Emmys Snubs and Surprises

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

More TV

  • jeffrey hirsch Starz

    Listen: Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch Spots an Opening in the Global Streaming Market

    Streaming content is about as competitive as a business gets these days, but don’t tell that to Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch. He’s aggressively moving to establish the Lionsgate-owned premium programmer around the world while the time is right for his company to stake its claim. “Other than Netflix, we’re probably be the second or third [...]

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    USA Network Gives Series Order to 'Cannonball' Competition Show

    USA Network has given a series greenlight to a competition reality series “Cannonball,” from ITV Entertainment. The show revolves around 16 contestants who compete in a series of physical challenges. One contender will be eliminated in each episode. USA has ordered 10 episodes. The series is expected to bow next year. ” ‘Cannonball’ is pure [...]

  • A.P. BIO -- Pilot -- Pictured:

    'A.P. Bio' Revived for Forthcoming NBCUniversal Streaming Service

    “A.P Bio” has made the grade after all, with NBCUniversal reviving the comedy for its unnamed, still-unlaunched streaming service. The NBC series, which ran for two seasons before getting canceled, performed well online, according to the network, with ratings showing a long tail on streaming platforms as new viewers came to the show late. Nearly [...]

  • Jeffrey Epstein

    'Morning Joe' Airs Archival Footage Linking Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump

    President Donald Trump told reporters recently that he hasn’t spoken to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in more than a decade and that he was “never a fan” of the one-time banking wunderkind and accused sex-trafficker. But footage aired Wednesday morning on “Morning Joe” appears to suggest some of what Trump said wasn’t accurate. The footage [...]

  • Veronica Mars -- "Spring Break Forever"

    'Veronica Mars' Team Talks Leaning Into Noir Mystery for Hulu Series

    After three seasons on broadcast television in the mid-aughts, followed by a fan-funded feature film, “Veronica Mars” is heading to Hulu with an eight-episode standalone season and, most importantly, a new mystery. “I don’t want it to be a nostalgia show,” creator Rob Thomas tells Variety. “Kristen [Bell] says she would do it until it’s [...]

  • Alicia Keyes Kyle Jarrow

    Alicia Keys, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul to Exec Produce Showtime Musical Drama

    There’s music in the air for Showtime. The premium cable network has made a series commitment to a yet-to-be-titled musical drama series executive produced by Alicia Keys, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The series, which will be produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, “traverses generations to tell an emotionally complex family story that interweaves modern-day [...]

  • ‘Eisenhorn’ Series Based on ‘Warhammer 40,000’

    ‘Eisenhorn’ Series Based on ‘Warhammer 40,000’ in the Works From Frank Spotnitz

    “Eisenhorn,” a live-action series based on the “Warhammer 40,000” game and books is in the works. “The X-Files” exec producer Frank Spotnitz will be showrunner. His shingle, Big Light, has teamed with Games Workshop, which owns “Warhammer 40,000” to develop the property. Billed as a genre-bending sci-fi and fantasy series, “Eisenhorn” is set in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad