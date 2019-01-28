×
‘Until The Wedding,’ Remake of Israeli Drama, Nabs Pilot Order From ABC

ABC has picked up one-hour drama pilot “Until the Wedding,” a remake of an Israeli TV drama.

Becky Mode will write and executive produce. Timberman-Beverly’s Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Alon Aranya, and Reshet Media’s Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will serve as non-writing executive producers. Timberman-Beverly last March inked an overall deal with ABC Studios, which is producing the pilot.

“Until the Wedding” is described as “the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.”

Mode has written for “SEAL Team,” “Feed the Beast,” and “Smash,” among other shows. Timberman-Beverly Production’s credits include “SEAL Team,” “Elementary,” and “Justified.”

