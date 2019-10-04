Universal Television’s Current Team Ups Erik Rechsteiner, Hires Kristen Del Pero

Universal Television has promoted Erik Rechsteiner to senior vice president of current series and brought on Kristen Del Pero as senior vice president of current series and international development.

Del Pero and Rechsteiner will both report to JoAnn Alfano, Universal TV’s executive VP of current series and international development.

“I’m extremely proud of the unprecedented growth at Universal Television over the last three years and it gives me great pleasure to recognize those executives who have helped make it possible and will continue to advance our studio,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Universal TV president, in a statement.

Rechsteiner has worked on “The Good Place” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for the duration of their runs, and oversees NBC’s “Superstore” as well as new comedy “Sunnyside,” in addition to a new comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock that stars Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles. He also handles NBC drama “New Amsterdam.”

Del Pero, in her new role, will work across a number of series, including “Bluff City Law” and midseason newcomers “Council of Dads” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” She will also explore new business models and develop opportunities around the globe. She most recently served as VP of scripted programming for NBCUniversal International Studios for the last five years. There, she exec produced “Gone” and “The Disappearance,” among other series. Prior to her time at NBCUniversal’s international studios division, Del Pero worked at Dare to Pass, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Lifetime Networks/AETN, TV Tray Entertainment, Broadway Video Television and CAA.

Several other execs at the studio have received promotions from director to vice president — Brittany Little in drama development, Brian Salb in current, and Megan Macmillan in comedy development.

Little had a hand in developing CBS’ “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted,”Fox’s “Almost Family,” and NBC’s “Lincoln.” Salb works on “Chicago P.D.,” NBC freshman series “Perfect Harmony” and “Lincoln,” CBS’ “FBI,” ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” and “A.P. Bio.” Macmillan has helped to develop “A.P. Bio,” “Sunnyside,” “The Kenan Show,” Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” and Apple’s “Little America,” among other series.