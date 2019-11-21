‘Undone’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Amazon has renewed the adult animated series “Undone” for a second season.

The news comes a couple months after season 1 dropped on the streamer, and Amazon Studios has also announced an overall deal with the show’s co-creator and executive producer Kate Purdy.

“Undone” is a half-hour dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma, played by Rosa Salazar. After getting into a near fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about the death of her father. Season 1 also starred Bob Odenkirk, Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie.

“It’s been wonderful to share ‘Undone’ and have people watching become part of the experience as they interpret the show through their own perceptions of reality,” said creators and executive producers Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg. “We are thrilled Amazon Studios is giving us the opportunity to keep exploring this world and these characters, and we look forward to seeing where the story takes us next – but since time is a construct, in a way, we already made the second season and you have always been watching it all along!”

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Tornante Productions. Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and Tommy Pallotta executive producing alongside the creators. Hisko Hulsing will continue to direct each episode, oversee the production design and lead a team of animators and painters based in Amsterdam for season 2.

“We’re so excited for a second season of this wholly unique, visually stunning and critically acclaimed series,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television and COO at Amazon Studios. “’Undone’ is beautifully done in every sense of the word, aesthetically and emotionally, and we’re very happy ‘Undone’ will return for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

In her review of season 1, Variety critic Caroline Framke deemed that “there’s certainly no other show like it” on television.

“Even when watching ‘Undone’ is a deeply unnerving experience, it usually finds a way to twist its narrative, let its actors lean into their characters’ flaws, and reap unexpected rewards from often shattering revelations,” Framke wrote.