‘Umbrella Academy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “The Umbrella Academy” for a second season, Variety has learned.

Season 1 cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will all reprise their roles in Season 2. In addition, Steve Blackman will return as showrunner. The second season, which will consist of 10 episodes, will begin production this summer.

“The Umbrella Academy” is based on the comic book series of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. In the first season, seven children born during an unexplained global phenomenon develop incredible powers and are adopted by an eccentric billionaire, who trains them to save the world. The six surviving siblings reunite years later after learning their father has died, only to find themselves fighting to stop the apocalypse.

Along with Blackman, Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg serve as executive producers. Way and Bá serve as co-executive producers. Universal Content Productions produces for Netflix.

The series has been generally well-received by critics, with the first season holding a 76% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote:

“The further it goes, the more ‘The Umbrella Academy’ strives to ladle on distinctiveness, as if simply being a superhero show disconnected from the Marvel and DC universes were not enough. The ultimate irony of this show is that for all its studious quirk, it’s actually fairly tame, relative to a TV universe that lately includes shows about a spree-murdering bookstore clerk (‘You’) and an idyllic, sex-crazed village trapped in a 1980s of the mind (‘Sex Education’).”