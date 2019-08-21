×

UCP to Develop Ann Shen's 'Bad Girls Throughout History' as Anthology Series

Universal Content Productions (UCP) is developing an anthology series based on Ann Shen’s book “Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World.”

The project will be titled “Bad Girls,” with each episode featuring a different influential woman throughout history, including famous figures like Ada Lovelace, Rosa Parks, Mata Hari, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Each episode will feature a different female team onscreen as well as those writing and directing. UCP is shopping the project to networks and streaming services.

Liz Hannah will write the pilot with Ry Russo-Young directing. Both will also executive produce the series along with Brittany Kahan Ward and Graciella Sanchez for Echo Lake.

Hannah previously co-wrote and co-produced the critically-acclaimed Steven Spielberg film “The Post,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination in 2018. She also recently worked as a writer and producer on the Netflix series “Mindhunter” and co-wrote the screenplay for the comedy film “Long Shot.” She will next adapt Gail Honeyman’s bestselling novel “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and MGM.

She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Russo-Young’s previous directing credits include “The Sun Is Also a Star,” “Before I Fall,” “Nobody Walks,” and “You Won’t Miss Me.” She is repped by CAA, Mosaic, and Sloane Offer.

UCP also recently announced that they are developing a series based on the podcast “Dr. Death” with Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater set to star. The studio is also prepping a “Chucky” TV series for Syfy and the drama “Treadstone” for USA Network. The fourth and final season of the UCP-produced series “Mr. Robot” will air later this year on USA. Other current UCP shows include “Homecoming” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

