Tyra Banks to Star in, Executive Produce Quibi Docuseries ‘Beauty’

Tyra Banks is the latest name to join the Quibi content push.

The actress and model will both star in and executive produce a new documentary series titled “Beauty,” a multi-part show which “celebrates being beautiful.” The aim of the series is to “break down barriers and challenge traditional notions” of beauty and question the societal standards that have defined us.

“As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people ‘attain beauty,’ and how the world perceives beauty,” Banks said in a statement. “Our docuseries aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments.”

Banks is best known for creating and hosting “America’s Next Top Model,” which has been running for 24 seasons across various networks. The show also has spinoffs in countries all around the world. “Beauty” is being produced by Network Entertainment for Quibi. Both Banks and Network Entertainment are represented by UTA.