Tyler Perry Sets White House Drama ‘The Oval’ at BET

Tyler Perry has scored a straight-to-series order at BET for a drama set at the White House, Variety has confirmed.

The series, titled “The Oval,” will introduce viewers to the new first family moving into the White House. Ed Quinn will star as President Hunter Franklin, while Kron Moore will play First Lady Victoria Franklin. The series will also star Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson as the Franklins’ children. The series is written, directed and executive produced by Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as executive producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

“I’ve been hard at work on ‘The Oval’ and can’t wait to share this story with audiences,” Perry said. “I’ve set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

The series is the first under Perry’s expansive new content deal with Viacom. Perry is also shepherding another drama, two comedies, and a live holiday special for BET, with the multi-hyphenate expected to produce over 75 hours of original content for BET over the next year.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of “The Oval.”