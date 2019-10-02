×
Tyler Perry Developing Nickelodeon Series With ‘Ellen Show’ Star Young Dylan

Will Thorne

Tyler Perry is developing a Nickelodeon series featuring an “Ellen DeGeneres Show” favorite.

The prolific producer announced that Young Dylan (a 10-year-old regularly featured interviewing guests on “Ellen”) will be getting his own show at the Viacom-owned network during a surprise appearance on DeGeneres’ show.

“I’m excited to work with Brian (Robbins) and the team at Nickelodeon and find creative ways to reach new audiences,” said Perry. “I love creating comedy television and can’t wait to work with the talented Young Dylan.”

The project, which Perry will write, tells the story of a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, an aspiring hip-hop star (Dylan), moves in unannounced.

“It’s a thrill to bring this new series to Nickelodeon from the incredibly talented and prolific Tyler Perry, whose track record speaks for itself” said Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins in a statement. “Dylan is an incredibly talented 10-year-old who at heart is a relatable kid making his dreams happen. We know kids are going to love watching Dylan and we can’t wait to introduce him and his new show to our audience.”

The show comes as part of the rich and wide-ranging production pact that Nickelodeon parent company Viacom reached with Perry in July 2017. Perry is also an instrumental figure in the recently launched BET Networks streaming service BET Plus, which features a couple of the creator’s shows in “The Oval” and “Sistas.”

Other than his work with Ellen, Young Dylan is set to make a guest appearance on the revival of the Nickelodeon’s series “All That,” which is scheduled to air Oct. 12.

Gilmer is repped by The Green Room and Chris Abramson at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

