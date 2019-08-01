Tyler Perry Comedy ‘Sistas’ Ordered at BET

BET Networks has announced it is ordering another Tyler Perry series.

The new comedy, entitled “Sistas,” is the second series to come from Perry’s exclusive, multi-year content partnership deal with Viacom.

“Sistas” follows a group of single black females from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: why am I single? The series sees the women navigate their complicated love life status, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

The series, which joins Perry’s White House soap “The Oval” at the network, will be headlined by the quartet of KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown.

Smith will play Andrea “Andi” Barnes. Described as the common sense one of the group, Andi is a successful divorce lawyer focused on taking her career to the next level. She is confident, driven, ambitious, clever, witty, and accomplished.

Obsidian will play Karen Mott. The owner of an up and coming hair salon, Karen is street-smart, head strong and independent. Tired of being mistreated by men, she is beginning to take a very close look at the relationships in her life.

Von will play Daniella “Danni” King, who is described as comical and fearless. She marches to the beat of her own drum and always has her girls’ back.

Finally, Brown will play the stylish and smart Sabrina Hollins. Sabrina works as a bank teller and is intrigued when one of her customers asks her out. Although she tends to be reserved and plays it safe, she goes against the grain and tries something new but doesn’t know how she feels about it.

“Sistas” is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as an executive producer of for Tyler Perry Studios. The will premiere on BET this fall.