Tyler Perry to Receive Ultimate Icon Award at 2019 BET Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Tyler Perry at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

BET Networks has announced Tyler Perry will be honored with the Ultimate Icon Award at the 19th annual “BET Awards.”

The multi-hyphenate talent will be presented with the award for his continued cultural impact in the entertainment industry at the 2019 “BET Awards” on June 23. Most recently, Perry wrote, directed and starred in “A Madea Family Funeral,” the latest addition to his “Madea” franchise.

Actress and comedian Regina Hall is set to host the ceremony which recognizes artists, entertainers and athletes across 20 categories. Cardi B is leading the way this year with seven nominations, followed by Drake with five, and Beyonce, Travis Scott and J. Cole, each with four.

Among the acting nominees are Hall, Issa Rae, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis in the best actress race, and Anthony Anderson, Chadwick Boseman, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick on the best actor front.

BET previously announced that the first group of performers for the awards show will include Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, Yung Miami of City Girls, Lucky Daye and Kiana Ledé. Additionally, Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin were also announced as presenters.

The 2019 “BET Awards” will be simulcast across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Connie Orlando, EVP and head of programming at BET will serve as an executive producer on the ceremony along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

