Ty Burrell Joins Amy Poehler Fox Animated Comedy ‘Duncanville’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Ty Burrell
CREDIT: Christian Gilles/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock

“Modern Family” star Ty Burrell has been cast as a series regular opposite Amy Poehler in her animated comedy “Duncanville.”

Fox put out a 13-episode order for the series, which also hails from former “Simpsons” writers Mike and Julie Scully, back in October, 2018.

Duncanville” centers around a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy named Duncan and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective.

Burrell will voice the character of Jack, Duncan’s father and Annie’s husband. Jack is described as a classic rock-obsessed plumber who’s determined to be a better dad than the one he had. He’s constantly posting wonderful things about his family on Facebook and is annoyed that his kids won’t friend him.

Burrell joins previously announced cast members Rashida Jones, who will play Duncan’s on-again, off-again crush Mia, and Wiz Khalifa, who will play Mr. Mitch, a universally-loved teacher, guidance counselor, occasional gym coach and nurse at Duncan and Mia’s school.

He is represented by ICM and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

“Duncanville” is slated to premiere as part of Fox’s 2019-2020 season lineup, which also includes another freshman animated comedy in “Bless The Harts,” featuring the voices of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. 

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Poehler’s Paper Kite banner.

