TV News Roundup: Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Sets Premiere Date on CBS All Access

The Twilight Zone
In today’s TV news roundup, the “Twilight Zone” reboot gets a premiere date and Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced “This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia as its 2019 man of the year.

DATES

AMC is set to simulcast the second season of “Killing Eve” on April 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “When we launched ‘Killing Eve’ on BBC AMERICA last year we had high hopes, but no idea it would become this obsession,” said president of entertainment networks for AMC Networks Sarah Barnett. “We believe we’ve just hit the tip of the iceberg in terms of potential viewers and we want to expose this brilliant series to the largest audience we can.” Season two of the series is also set to premiere April 7 at 8 p.m. on BBC America.

CBS is set to premiere two episodes of “The Twilight ZoneApril 1 on CBS All Access. Following the series debut, new episodes will be available weekly beginning April 11, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. Jordan Peele is hosting and narrating alongside additional cast members Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

Season three of “The Good Fight” will premiere March 14 on CBS All Access. This season, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) tries to resist the current administration while Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with new court room norms in which well-told stories are valued over hard facts. Additionally, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) balances a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds a new enemy in Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a corrupt lawyer. Robert and Michelle King are serving as showrunners and executive producers alongside executive producers Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and William Finkelstein.

EXECUTIVES

Discovery, Inc. has hired veteran talent relations executive Cindy Mori as its new vice president of global talent management and corporate talent development. Previously, Mori worked on The Oprah Winfrey Network where she took on producing, booking, negotiation and development roles while working with top directors, agents, managers and publicists to put on events such as the Black-Eyed Peas flash mob on Michigan Avenue and the talent-filled “Oprah Show Finale at The United Center.” Prior to joining The Oprah Winfrey Network, Mori worked as an associate producer for CNN in Washington, D.C. and a segment producer at ABC News in New York.

CASTINGS

“Star Trek”‘s William Shatner is set to join “The Big Bang Theory” for an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons battle episode alongside a host of new and returning guest stars. Joining Shatner is “True Blood” actor Joe Manganiello, director Kevin Smith, NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and former Sheldon nemesis Wil Wheaton.

AWARDS

Hasty Pudding Theatricals has announced “This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia as its 2019 man of the year. As the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, Hasty Pudding Theatricals first established its Man of the Year award in 1967 and has honored a host of established actors including Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert DeNiro, Harrison Ford, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and most recently, Paul Rudd, the 52nd Man of the Year. The Man of the Year festivities, presented by RELATED, Equinox, and MAC Cosmetics, will take place on Feb. 8 at the Pudding’s historic home in the heart of Harvard Square.

