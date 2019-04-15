TV News Roundup: ‘Archer’ Sets Season 10 Premiere Date at FXX

In today’s roundup, FXX announces the premiere date for “Archer: 1999” and the “Young and the Restless” will pay tribute to late actor Kristoff St. John.

DATES

FXX has announced that season 10 of “Archer” will debut on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET. The newest season is called “Archer: 1999” and will take place aboard a spaceship.

“The Young and the Restless” will have a four episode arc sending off character Neil Winters, who was played by the late Kristoff St. John. The episodes will air April 23 to 26 on CBS. A tribute episode featuring current and former cast members discussing the life of St. John will also air on CBS on April 29.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Crown Media Family Networks announced Monday the promotion of Laurie Ferneau from vice president to senior vice president, development. Ferneau will oversee the development and production process for original movies and series on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.