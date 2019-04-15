×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: ‘Archer’ Sets Season 10 Premiere Date at FXX

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Archer Season 1
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

In today’s roundup, FXX announces the premiere date for “Archer: 1999” and the “Young and the Restless” will pay tribute to late actor Kristoff St. John.

DATES

FXX has announced that season 10 of “Archer” will debut on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET. The newest season is called “Archer: 1999” and will take place aboard a spaceship.

The Young and the Restless” will have a four episode arc sending off character Neil Winters, who was played by the late Kristoff St. John. The episodes will air April 23 to 26 on CBS. A tribute episode featuring current and former cast members discussing the life of St. John will also air on CBS on April 29.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Crown Media Family Networks announced Monday the promotion of Laurie Ferneau from vice president to senior vice president, development. Ferneau will oversee the development and production process for original movies and series on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • BLESS THIS MESS - "The Chicken

    TV Review: 'Bless This Mess' With Lake Bell and Dax Shepard

    “Like a fish out of water” is as tried and true a premise as a sitcom gets, which means two opposing things. One the one hand, the setup has a proven track record of success. On the other, it gets harder to innovate with every new iteration. “Bless This Mess,” to both its credit and [...]

  • Archer Season 1

    TV News Roundup: 'Archer' Sets Season 10 Premiere Date at FXX

    In today’s roundup, FXX announces the premiere date for “Archer: 1999” and the “Young and the Restless” will pay tribute to late actor Kristoff St. John. DATES FXX has announced that season 10 of “Archer” will debut on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET. The newest season is called “Archer: 1999” and will take place [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere:

    'Game of Thrones' Star John Bradley on Sam's Shocking Revelation: 'It's a Sucker Punch'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 1, titled “Winterfell.” Like many “Game of Thrones” fans, John Bradley barely slept a wink last night. The actor attributes his insomnia partly to jet lag, and partly to nerves. The eighth and final season premiere was a monumental episode for [...]

  • Ramy Youssef on Mining His Muslim

    Ramy Youssef on Mining His Muslim Faith and Friends' Experiences for New Hulu Comedy

    After years of standing on-stage as a comic and appearing on-screen in such scripted series as “See Dad Run” and “Mr. Robot,” Ramy Youssef has combined both sides of his artistry for a self-titled streaming comedy. Youssef created, stars in and also directed an episode of “Ramy,” centered on life as a Muslim man trying [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad