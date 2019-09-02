TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 2, 2019: ‘Mayans M.C.’ Returns, ‘Wu Tang’ Debuts

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Mayans M.C.” returns for its second season and the 2019-2020 NFL season kicks off in Chicago.

“Mayans M.C.,” FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

The “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff returns for its second season on FX. The series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border.

“Wu Tang: An American Saga,” Hulu, Wednesday

Hulu’s series about the pioneering hip hop group launches on Wednesday. “Moonlight” standout Ashton Sanders leads the cast of the show created and co-written by rapper and original Wu Tang member RZA.

“Thursday Night Football,” NBC, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

Let the 2019-2020 NFL season begin! The Green Bay Packers, led by a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers with something to prove, travel to meet Mitch Trubisky and the formidable Chicago Bears defense in the season opener on Thursday night.

“Elite,” Netflix, Friday

The Netflix Spanish high-school hit drops its second season this week. Expect plenty more mystery, drama and make-out sessions in the show’s sophomore outing.