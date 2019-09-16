×

TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 16, 2019: The Emmys, Lilly Singh’s Talk Show Debut

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: NBC

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Lilly Singh makes her talk show debut on NBC, and The Emmys take center stage on Fox.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” NBC, Tuesday 1:35 a.m.

Lilly Singh will become the only female to currently host a late-night talk show on one of the Big 4 networks this week when her NBC show premieres. Mindy Kaling will be Singh’s first guest, and viewers can catch the show’s premiere a little earlier at 7 p.m. PT via YouTube.

American Horror Story: 1984,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Tune in for the season 9 premiere of “American Horror Story,” as the Ryan Murphy show tackles the slasher horror genre of the 1980s this time around, as a psychopathic killer terrorizes a camp in the woods. Emma Roberts, Cody Fern and Billie Lourd all star, but it would appear that “AHS” regular Sarah Paulson won’t be starring as prominently.

“First Wives Club,” BET Plus, Thursday

BET is launching its new streaming service this week, and along with it the first season of “First Wives Club.” The half-hour series is based on the 1996 film of the same name and follows a group of women who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood and perhaps just a little revenge.

“The Emmys,” Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Find out if “Game of Thrones” will raze the competition to the ground, and who will come out on top in the battle between Netflix and HBO for the most statuettes at the 71st annual Emmy Awards.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Taylor Swift Joins 'The Voice' Season 17 as a Mentor

    Taylor Swift is returning to “The Voice” as a mega mentor in the upcoming 17th season of the NBC singing competition series. The “Blank Space” singer will offer advice to each team of artists as they prepare for the knockout rounds in the show. Coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton took to Instagram to share [...]

  • Netflix Lands Streaming Rights to 'Seinfeld'

    Netflix Lands Streaming Rights to 'Seinfeld'

    Netflix yada yada yada “Seinfeld.” Variety has confirmed that the streaming giant has landed the global streaming rights to all 180 episodes the genre-defining sitcom. The deal was struck with Sony Pictures Television, which controls the distribution rights to the NBC series. It is a five-year deal which is set to begin in 2021. “’Seinfeld’ [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

    'Kingkiller Chronicle' Series Not Moving Forward at Showtime, Lionsgate TV to Shop

    The series adaptation of “The Kingkiller Chronicle” is not moving forward at Showtime as planned. Variety has confirmed with sources that Showtime will no longer develop the series, which has been in the works at the premium cabler since October 2017, for financial reasons. Lionsgate Television, which is producing the show, will now shop the [...]

  • Charlie HunnamBleecker Street 'Papillon' Los Angeles

    Charlie Hunnam to Star in ‘Shantaram’ Series at Apple

    Charlie Hunnam has been cast as the lead in the forthcoming Apple series “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s novel, Variety has confirmed. Apple has greenlit the show, which will represent the first international production for Apple TV Plus, after acquiring the rights to the novel back in June 2018. The 2003 novel tells the story of [...]

  • Wendy Williams

    ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Renewed Through 2021-22 Season on Fox Stations

    “The Wendy Williams Show” is set to remain on the air through the 2021-22 season. Fox Television Stations has handed Williams’ eponymous talk show a two-year renewal, extending the live, nationally syndicated show’s decade-long run to 13 seasons. “I’m so excited to launch our 11th year by letting the world know I will continue to [...]

  • Canal Plus

    Netflix, France's Canal Plus Sign Distribution Deal

    France’s Canal Plus Group has sealed a deal to offer Netflix on its platform, joining other pay- and cable-TV providers across Europe in recognizing the demand for access to the U.S. streaming giant. Beginning Oct. 15, subscribers to Canal Plus’ Cine/Series package will gain access to Netflix through Canal Plus’ set-top boxes. The exclusive bundle [...]

  • TV Ratings: Eagles-Falcons Down 18% on

    TV Ratings: Eagles-Falcons Down 18% on 'Sunday Night Football' Opener

    Last night, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Flacons held off Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in an interception-filled affair on “Sunday Night Football.” Perhaps unsurprisingly given the stop-start nature of the game, it didn’t perform quite as strongly in the early Nielsen ratings as last week’s “SNF” opener between the New England Patriots and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad