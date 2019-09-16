TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 16, 2019: The Emmys, Lilly Singh’s Talk Show Debut

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Lilly Singh makes her talk show debut on NBC, and The Emmys take center stage on Fox.

“A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” NBC, Tuesday 1:35 a.m.

Lilly Singh will become the only female to currently host a late-night talk show on one of the Big 4 networks this week when her NBC show premieres. Mindy Kaling will be Singh’s first guest, and viewers can catch the show’s premiere a little earlier at 7 p.m. PT via YouTube.

“American Horror Story: 1984,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Tune in for the season 9 premiere of “American Horror Story,” as the Ryan Murphy show tackles the slasher horror genre of the 1980s this time around, as a psychopathic killer terrorizes a camp in the woods. Emma Roberts, Cody Fern and Billie Lourd all star, but it would appear that “AHS” regular Sarah Paulson won’t be starring as prominently.

“First Wives Club,” BET Plus, Thursday

BET is launching its new streaming service this week, and along with it the first season of “First Wives Club.” The half-hour series is based on the 1996 film of the same name and follows a group of women who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood and perhaps just a little revenge.

“The Emmys,” Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Find out if “Game of Thrones” will raze the competition to the ground, and who will come out on top in the battle between Netflix and HBO for the most statuettes at the 71st annual Emmy Awards.