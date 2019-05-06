TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 6, 2019: ‘Veep’ Series Finale, ‘Chernobyl’ Debuts

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Chernobyl,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

Check out the premiere episode of the miniseries about the 1986 nuclear disaster. “Chernobyl,” which stars Jared Harris, Emily Watson and Stellan Skarsgard, aims to look at the event everyone knows about from a human perspective.

“Empire,” Fox, Wednesday

Tune in for the season 3 finale of “Empire.” The show has been blighted by the Jussie Smollett saga this season, but through it all, “Empire” was recently renewed for sixth outing.

“Klepper,” Comedy Central, Thursday, 10:30 p.m.

After stints as a correspondant on “The Daily Show” and as a host on “The Opposition,” comedian Jordan Klepper is leaving his desk behind for this new self-titled docuseries. In each episode, Klepper explores an issue which is dividing America today, from gun rights to an underground university run by undocumented students in Georgia.

“Veep,” HBO, Sunday, 10:50 p.m.

After seven years on the air, the outrageous political comedy is bidding its final farewell. You can bet that Julia Louis-Dreyfus, showrunner David Mandel and co. will make sure the beloved series goes out with a bang.