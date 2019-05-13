×
TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 13, 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends, ‘Catch 22’ Drops

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Game of Thrones” comes to and end on HBO, and “Catch 22” drops on Hulu.

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, Thursday, 8 p.m.

The sitcom takes its final bow after 12 seasons with a double-bill. Tune in to bid farewell to beloved characters like Sheldon, Penny, Howard and Rajesh.

Catch 22,” Hulu, Friday

With George Clooney on board as a star, executive producer and director, “Catch 22” is sure to be a big spectacle. Based on the classic Joseph Heller novel of the same name, the series features Christopher Abbott in the lead role of John Yossarian. Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie also star.

“Fleabag,” Amazon, Friday

The hilarious, irreverent comedy is back. From the mind of “Killing Eve” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, season 2 will continue to explore the weird and not so wonderful life of Fleabag, her sister Claire (Sian Clifford), and her wicked god/stepmother, played with delicious nastiness by Olivia Colman.

Game of Thrones,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

This is it. Tune in for the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” in which viewers will likely discover who will sit atop the Iron Throne. It’s going to be a bittersweet end.

