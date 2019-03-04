×
TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 4, 2019: ‘Leaving Neverland’ Part 2, ‘American Gods’ Season Premiere

Will Thorne

A still from Leaving Neverland by Dan Reed, an official selection of the Special Events program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” concludes and “American Gods” returns for season two.

Leaving Neverland,” HBO, Monday, 8 p.m.

The second part of the controversial Michael Jackson docu-series airs on Monday night. It tells the story of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that the pop megastar sexually abused them when they were children.

“After Neverland,” OWN, Monday, 10 p.m.

Immediately after “Leaving Neverland,” Oprah Winfrey is weighing in on matters with an hour-long special in which she interviews Robson and Safechuck. The interview was taped in front of an audience which included survivors of sexual abuse. The special will air simultaneously on OWN and HBO.

The Bachelor: Women Tell All,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Watch the drama unfold and the tea spill as bachelor Colton Underwood faces the women he rejected, including some of the most memorable bachelorettes from the season. This time, there won’t be a fence to escape over.

“The Case Against Adnan Syed”, HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the premiere of the mini-series inspired by the popular “Serial” podcast. The show centers around the ongoing case against Adnan Syed, who was convicted or murdering his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee when she was a senior in high school.

American Gods”, Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m.

The Ian McShane-led show returns for season two, with Mr. Wednesday set to stage his his long-awaited meeting of the old gods.

