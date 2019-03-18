TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 18, 2019: ‘The Act’ Premieres on Hulu

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Act” premieres on Hulu and “The OA” returns for Season 2 on Netflix.

“The Fix,” ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

The legal drama, which is toplined by Robin Tunney and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, was co-created by Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial. Given that the story centers around a former prosecutor in the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office who lost a case against a famous black person, it would seem the show will be heavily based on Clark’s experiences.

“The Village,” NBC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Watch the series premiere of the show which follows the residents of a Manhattan apartment building as they find out that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become.

“The Act,” Hulu, Wednesday

Based on the disturbing true story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard, “The Act” stars Patricia Arquette as a toxic, overprotective mother and Joey King as her daughter who, in her fight for independence, discovers her mother’s dark secrets.

“The OA,” Netflix, Friday

Season two of the striking, puzzling, slightly bonkers sci-fi drama, co-created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglijshow drops on Netflix. Brit Marling returns as the central character who mysteriously resurfaced in season one with scars on her back and the ability to see, despite having been blind before, after having gone missing for seven years.