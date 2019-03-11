TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 11, 2019: ‘Queer Eye’ Season 3, ‘Shrill’

Season two of the bleak comedy about employees at the faceless, largely evil corporation Hampton DeVille, comes to a close with a double-episode finale.
“The Good Fight,” CBA All Access, Thursday
“The Good Wife” spinoff enters its third season, with attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues having to deal with a new lawyer on the block, the charismatic yet Machiavellian Roland Blum (Michael Sheen).
“Shrill”, Hulu, Friday
Based on Lindy West’s memoir, “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman,” the show stars “Saturday Night Live” standout Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” is a body-positive comedy that critiques society’s beauty standards and millennial culture.
“Queer Eye”, Netflix, Friday
The Fab Five are back, and this time they head to Kansas City to give radical life makeovers to a bunch of people in desperate need of a haircut, a house renovation, a wardrobe overhaul, fresh avocados and some counselling. Season three will feature more female contestants than before, with the male/female ratio said to be almost 50/50.