TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 11, 2019: ‘Queer Eye’ Season 3, ‘Shrill’

Season two of the bleak comedy about employees at the faceless, largely evil corporation Hampton DeVille, comes to a close with a double-episode finale.

“The Good Fight,” CBA All Access, Thursday

“The Good Wife” spinoff enters its third season, with attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues having to deal with a new lawyer on the block, the charismatic yet Machiavellian Roland Blum (Michael Sheen).

“Shrill”, Hulu, Friday

Based on Lindy West’s memoir, “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman,” the show stars “Saturday Night Live” standout Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” is a body-positive comedy that critiques society’s beauty standards and millennial culture.