×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 3, 2019: ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Black Mirror’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Season Three of THE HANDMAIDÕS TALE is driven by JuneÕs resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: ÒBlessed be the fight." Offred (Elisabeth Moss), shown. (Photo courtesy of/Hulu)
CREDIT: Hulu

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. In a week stuffed with heavy-hitters, “Big Little Lies” season 2 premieres on HBO, “Black Mirror” season 5 drops on Netflix, and “Handmaid’s Tale” season 3 debuts on Hulu.

“Chernobyl,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

The mini-series, which stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson airs its finale this week. Set in the immediate aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, the series has explored the devastating consequences of building a political society on a foundation of lies and suppressing the truth.

Black Mirror,” Netflix, Wednesday

Season 5 of the Charlie Brooker-created anthology series drops on Netflix this week. In this season, expect more shocking, thought-provoking story lines with stars like Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott and Topher Grace playing them out.

Related

“Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu, Wednesday

Offred is back. The critically-acclaimed dystopian series returns for season 3 on Hulu. Based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel, the show stars Elisabeth Moss as the imprisoned handmaiden Offred. Moss won an Emmy for her performance in 2017.

“Tales of the City,” Netflix, Friday

Based on the series of novels of the same name by Armistead Maupin, this iteration sees the return of Olympia Dukakis and Laura Linney in the same roles of Anna Madrigal and Mary Ann Singleton, which they respectively played in the original 1993 series and its 1998 sequel. The show tells the story of the aged matriarch Madrigal and the surrounding adults, young adults and teens living and growing around her in San Francisco.

Big Little Lies,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The second season of “Big Little Lies” premieres this week, with Meryl Streep joining the already stellar cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz. It’s not a spoiler to say that the death of Celeste’s husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) hasn’t exactly signaled the end of trouble in the gossipy town of Monterey, California.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • You TV Show Book Adaptation

    'You' Boss Breaks Down Adapting Joe Goldberg's Gaze for the Small Screen

    When Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti sat down to co-write the pilot of “You,” based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, the first decision they made, Gamble says, was to start the story in the same place as the book — inside protagonist Joe Goldberg’s head as he first catches sight of his [...]

  • Suits Renewed USA Network

    Patrick J. Adams to Return to 'Suits' for Final Season

    Patrick J. Adams will return for the final season of “Suits,” Variety has learned. Adams will reprise his role as Mike Ross at mid-season to get involved in a case that will put him toe to toe with his former mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl). Adams previously starred on the hit [...]

  • Uzo Aduba Emmy Red Carpet Looks

    'Orange Is the New Black' Star Uzo Aduba Reflects on Her Red Carpet Looks

    At the beginning of “Orange Is the New Black,” Uzo Aduba related to her character Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren’s desire for love. “Now, that’s something that I have for myself first, rather than looking for it outside of myself,” says the two-time Emmy winner. “And with our last season, we really get to watch her [...]

  • A Leaked 'Jeopardy!' Clip Appears to

    A Leaked 'Jeopardy!' Clip Appears to Seal James Holzhauer's Fate (SPOILER)

    SPOILER ALERT: The following content spoils the result of Monday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” After 33 straight victories and just $58,485 shy of breaking the all-time record for most winnings on “Jeopardy,” contestant James Holzhauer’s reign at the top would appear to be at an end. In a leaked clip from Monday night’s episode, which [...]

  • Gersha Phillips Costume Designer

    'Star Trek: Discovery' Costumer on Reimagining Klingons in Season 2

    For the first season of CBS All Access drama “Star Trek: Discovery,” costume designer Gersha Phillips had to set the visual tone for an era of Starfleet history that takes place roughly a decade before the franchise’s original series. For Season 2, Phillips faced a different challenge: She had to find a way to reimagine [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad