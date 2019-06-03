TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 3, 2019: ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Black Mirror’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Chernobyl,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

The mini-series, which stars Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson airs its finale this week. Set in the immediate aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, the series has explored the devastating consequences of building a political society on a foundation of lies and suppressing the truth.

“Black Mirror,” Netflix, Wednesday

Season 5 of the Charlie Brooker-created anthology series drops on Netflix this week. In this season, expect more shocking, thought-provoking story lines with stars like Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott and Topher Grace playing them out.

“Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu, Wednesday

Offred is back. The critically-acclaimed dystopian series returns for season 3 on Hulu. Based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel, the show stars Elisabeth Moss as the imprisoned handmaiden Offred. Moss won an Emmy for her performance in 2017.

“Tales of the City,” Netflix, Friday

Based on the series of novels of the same name by Armistead Maupin, this iteration sees the return of Olympia Dukakis and Laura Linney in the same roles of Anna Madrigal and Mary Ann Singleton, which they respectively played in the original 1993 series and its 1998 sequel. The show tells the story of the aged matriarch Madrigal and the surrounding adults, young adults and teens living and growing around her in San Francisco.

“Big Little Lies,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The second season of “Big Little Lies” premieres this week, with Meryl Streep joining the already stellar cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz. It’s not a spoiler to say that the death of Celeste’s husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) hasn’t exactly signaled the end of trouble in the gossipy town of Monterey, California.