TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 24, 2019: ‘The Loudest Voice’ Premieres on Showtime

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Loudest Voice” premieres on Showtime and Ramy Youssef’s stand-up special drops on HBO.

“Years and Years,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

Emma Thompson stars in the dystopian series which follows one family over 15 years, through a period of political instability, technological advances and a changing economy.

“100%: Julian Edelman,” Showtime, Friday, 9 p.m.

New England Patriots fans will likely not want to miss this documentary film on 2019 Super Bowl MVP and legendary wide receiver Julian Edelman. The film features a conversation with Tom Brady, obviously, as well as chats with Snoop Dogg, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders.

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings,” HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.

Fresh off his breakout hit show “Ramy” on Hulu, comedian Ramy Youssef turns his attention back to stand-up for his first ever special. Youssef will deal with topics such as the best day of the week to pray, his father’s immigration story and connection to Donald Trump.

“The Loudest Voice,” Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

The miniseries about the rise of Roger Ailes and Fox News premieres this Sunday on Showtime. Russell Crowe plays Ailes, leading an ensemble cast which also includes Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller and Seth MacFarlane.