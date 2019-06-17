TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 17, 2019: ‘Grand Hotel’ Premieres on ABC

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Grand Hotel” premieres on ABC and season 2 of “Vida” comes to a close on Starz.

“Grand Hotel,” ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

Tune in for the series premiere of “Grand Hotel,” an upstairs/downstairs look at the scandals and secrets both the Mendoza family and the staff that works for them. Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez all star.

“Alternatino with Arturo Castro,” Comedy Central, Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.

This off-the-wall sketch show, based based on the experiences of comedian Arturo Castro as a Latino millennial in the U.S., premieres this week on Comedy Central.

“Dark,” Netflix, Friday

Season 2 of the German show drops this week on Netflix. “Dark” is a sci-fi thriller set across multiple time periods in the small German town of Winden, where children have gone missing for generations. Think of it as a dark, visceral version of “Stranger Things.”

“Vida,” Starz, Sunday, 9:30 p.m.

The second season of the Tanya Saracho-created show comes to an end this week. But do not fear “Vida” fans, Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) will be back for more as Starz has renewed the series for a third outing.