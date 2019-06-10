×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 10, 2019: ‘Pose’ Premiere, ‘Jessica Jones’ Final Season

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
POSE -- Pictured: Billy Porter as Pray Tell. CR: Pari Dukovic/FX
CREDIT: Pari Dukovic/FX

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Pose” season 2 premieres on FX, and the final season of “Jessica Jones” is released on Netflix.

“Gentleman Jack,” HBO, Monday, 10 p.m.

Tune in for the first season finale of the Suranne Jones-led period drama about a lesbian coal mine proprietor who has to walk a fine line to balance her business and love life in 1832 northern England.

Pose,” FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Season two of the Ryan Murphy show premieres this week. Billy Porter and co. return to the New York ball culture world, with the second installment jumping forwards in time slightly to 1990.

Jessica Jones,” Netflix, Friday

The third and final season drops of the Marvel show drops on Netflix this week. Krysten Ritter will jump into the action for one final time as the badass superhero with superhuman strength.

“Los Espookys,” HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.

Expect weird and whacky goings on with this new HBO series premiering Friday. The six-episode, mostly Spanish-language series hails from “SNL” alum Fred Armisen and follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a business, giving out scares to people who need them.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Ben Cory Boomerage Showrunner Office

    'Boomerang' Boss on 'Trying to Infuse the Industry With More People Who Look Like Us'

    “Boomerang” has its writers’ offices in Universal City, but Jones considers his downtown Los Angeles home office his primary space. While he filled it with practical necessities such as a whiteboard and 1960s-style desk to force him to work, he also decked it out with a number of design touches, such as a gallery wall [...]

  • Liz feldman Leslye headland In Conversation

    'Russian Doll' and 'Dead to Me' Bosses Break Down Exploring Death in Dark Comedy

    Liz Feldman and Leslye Headland both have dark comedies that stream on Netflix: Feldman’s “Dead to Me” focuses on the new friendship between grieving widow Jen (Christina Applegate), and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who has more of a connection to Jen’s dead husband than it seems at first glance, while Headland’s “Russian Doll” is an addiction [...]

  • Leo Birenberg TV Composer

    How the Music of 'Veep,' 'Pen15,' 'Russian Doll' Evoke Emotion Beyond Humor

    A classic song for time-looping, surprising tunes for political campaigns, music for angst-ridden teenagers and wacky scores for dysfunctional families. All of these musical elements helped set the tone and make subtle storytelling points in much-talked-about comedies this television season. Netflix’s “Russian Doll” used a Harry Nilsson song (“Gotta Get Up”) as its signature tune, [...]

  • When They See Us Netflix

    The Best TV Shows of 2019 (So Far)

    There are six months left to go in the calendar year of TV, but plenty of stellar shows have already made an impact. TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke came together to pick their favorite shows of the year — so far. “The Act” (Hulu) This series’ unabashed indulgence of its trashier side didn’t [...]

  • Alexa Fogel Pose Casting Director

    'Pose' Casting Director on Importance of Finding 'Ambassadors in the Ball Scene'

    Alexa Fogel was studying theater directing in college and working on an “off-off-Broadway” production, she recalls, when the casting director left mid-process and she “pieced it together.” Although may she joke that she fell into a career in casting in that moment, she ended up filling her resume with ground-breaking small screen series from “Oz” [...]

  • SHARON KLEIN Disney

    Sharon Klein Tapped as Executive VP of Casting for Disney TV Studios, FX Entertainment

    After 18 years leading 20th Century Fox Television’s casting team, Sharon Klein has been named executive vice president of casting for Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment, a newly created role in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger. Effective immediately, she will now oversee casting for 20th Century Fox, Fox 21 Television Studios, ABC Studios, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad