TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 10, 2019: ‘Pose’ Premiere, ‘Jessica Jones’ Final Season

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Pose” season 2 premieres on FX, and the final season of “Jessica Jones” is released on Netflix.

“Gentleman Jack,” HBO, Monday, 10 p.m.

Tune in for the first season finale of the Suranne Jones-led period drama about a lesbian coal mine proprietor who has to walk a fine line to balance her business and love life in 1832 northern England.

“Pose,” FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Season two of the Ryan Murphy show premieres this week. Billy Porter and co. return to the New York ball culture world, with the second installment jumping forwards in time slightly to 1990.

“Jessica Jones,” Netflix, Friday

The third and final season drops of the Marvel show drops on Netflix this week. Krysten Ritter will jump into the action for one final time as the badass superhero with superhuman strength.

“Los Espookys,” HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.

Expect weird and whacky goings on with this new HBO series premiering Friday. The six-episode, mostly Spanish-language series hails from “SNL” alum Fred Armisen and follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a business, giving out scares to people who need them.