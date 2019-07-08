TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 8, 2019: ‘Love Island’ Premieres, Aziz Ansari Returns

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Love Island” premieres on CBS and Aziz Ansari returns to Netflix.

“Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” Netflix, Tuesday

Four years after his previous special streamed on Netflix and two years after the second season of “Master of None” ended, Aziz Ansari is returning to the streamer with a new stand-up special, directed by Spike Jonze. Ansari has been taking an almost complete break from TV and film in the last couple years due to the sexual misconduct allegation made against him in January of 2018.

“Love Island,” CBS, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The reality TV show, which places a group of singles on an island and makes them couple-up or get dumped, has been a smash hit, water cooler event in the U.K. It will be interesting to see if the U.S. version, premiering on CBS this week, achieves a similar level of popularity.

“Florida Girls,” Pop, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

From the producers of “Russian Doll” and “Broad City,” “Florida Girls” is a new comedy based on the life of creator and star Laura Chinn, about four friends who are making the most out of life while living below the poverty line in sunny Clearwater, Florida.

“Top Gear,” BBC America, Sunday, 8 p.m.

The long-running British car show has gone through troubled times since original hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond all departed. However, the series is hoping to rebound with a new series premiering on Sunday with new hosts in comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricket star Andrew Flintoff.