TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 29, 2019: ‘Jane the Virgin’ Series Finale

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter One Hundred" -- Image Number: JAV519a_0294.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Justin Baldoni as Rafael -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: The CW

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Jane the Virgin” comes to an end after five season on The CW, and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” drops on Hulu.

“Years and Years,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

The Emma Thompson-led limited series airs its sixth and final episode on HBO this week. Expect fireworks as the year 2029 comes around and the family moves on without Daniel (Russell Tovey).

Four Weddings and a Funeral,” Hulu, Wednesday

Based on the 1994 British rom-com feature of the same name, the Mindy Kaling-written show drops this week on Hulu. “Game of Thrones” standout Nathalie Emmanuel leads the cast as Maya, a political consultant who moves to London after her life is turned upside down.

Jane the Virgin,” The CW, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

After five whole seasons, it looks like Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Bladoni) are finally going to get their big day. But knowing “Jane the Virgin,” some surprises are surely in store for the series finale.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.

This new show will feature narrative sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including creator Robin Thede, as well as a whole host of celebrity guests.

