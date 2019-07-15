×

TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 15, 2019: ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Big Little Lies” season 2 comes to a close, and a new season of “Queer Eye” drops on Netflix.

“Suits,” USA Network, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

“Suits” returns for its ninth and final season this week. It was previously announced that Patrick J. Adams, who left the show after season 7, will reprise his role as Mike Ross at mid-season, joining his former mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) to close out she series.

Queer Eye,” Netflix, Friday

The fab five are back in action to help out a new group of “heroes” who need to have their houses re-designed, their wardrobe cleared out, their hair trimmed, their diet improved, and their self-esteem restored.

“Los Espookys,” HBO, Friday, 11 p.m.

The first season of the whacky, indescribable Spanish-language comedy comes to a close. The series, which stars Fred Armisen among others, follows a group of horror enthusiasts who turn their passion into a collaborative profession by creating spooky events for customers.

Big Little Lies,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m. 

Brace yourselves for a what’s sure to be a savage day in court. Season 2 of “Big Little Lies” has been hit with behind-the-scenes controversy very recently, however, that most likely won’t stop viewers from tuning in to the finale which will see Celeste (Nicole Kidman) question her pernicious mother-in-law (Meryl Streep) in the explosive conclusion to their custody battle for her twin little boys.

