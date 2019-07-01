TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 1, 2019: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week sees the highly anticipated return of “Stranger Things,” with season 3 dropping on Netflix, as well as the second episode of “The Loudest Voice” starring Russell Crowe on Showtime.

“Divorce,” HBO, Monday, 10 p.m.

The Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church series returns for its third season premiere. The duo play Frances and Robert, the couple at the center of the titular separation. Season 3 will be the comedy’s shortest yet, consisting of only six episodes.

“Stranger Things,” Netflix, Thursday

Are you ready for things to be thrown even more upside down? Season 3 of the smash hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” drops this week, and if the trailers and promos are anything to go by, the audience is in for an action-packed, scarier ride this time around. The usual gang of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are all coming back for more creepy adventures in the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

“The Loudest Voice,” Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

After seeing the story behind how Roger Ailes (Russell Crowe) launched Fox News in episode one, viewers of the Showtime series will get to see how Ailes and the fledgling news network dealt with one of the most terrible events in U.S. history in episode two. Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller and Simon McBurney all also star as Brian Lewis, Beth Ailes and Rupert Murdoch respectively.