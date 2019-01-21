TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 21, 2019: ‘Rent: Live,’ ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Rent: Live” airs on Fox and “Celebrity Big Brother” returns for a second season.

“Celebrity Big Brother,” CBS, Monday, 8 p.m.

The celebrity edition of the reality competition series returns this week. Houseguests this season include Joey Lawrence, Dina Lohan, and Anthony Scaramucci.

“The Good Place,” NBC, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

The third season finale airs this week.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix, Friday

The series returns for the second half of its fourth and final season this week. While the show is ending, there have been discussions about a movie finale.

“Rent: Live,” Fox, Sunday, 8 p.m.

In the live staging of the acclaimed musical, seven artists struggle to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil.

“Three Identical Strangers,” CNN, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The acclaimed documentary makes its television debut this week. It tells the true story of triplets separated at birth, reunited through coincidence as adults, only to later learn a dark secret behind their separation,