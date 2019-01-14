×

TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 14, 2019: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2, ‘The Passage’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Brother" -- Episode 201-- Pictured (l-r): Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Jan Thijs

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Star Trek: Discovery” returns for Season 2 and “The Passage” debuts on Fox.

The Passage,” Fox, Monday, 9 p.m.

In the series premiere of this drama based on the best-selling book trilogy, an imminent flu epidemic threatens the U.S. Federal Agent Brad Wolgast is tasked with bringing in a test subject, ten-year-old Amy Bellafonte, to the secret headquarters of Project NOAH.

“Roswell, New Mexico,” The CW, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

In the series premiere, Liz Ortecho reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, where she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush who is now a Roswell police officer. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life

“Deadly Class,” Syfy, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the series premiere of this series based on the graphic novel of the same name, Marcus, a teen living on the streets, is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations.

Related

Star Trek: Discovery,” CBS All Access, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

In the Season 2 premiere, the Discovery joins forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock

“Black Monday, Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

The series premiere of this series takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday. To this day, no one knows who “caused it” … until now. It’s the fictional story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.

 

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More TV

  • John Falsey Dead

    John Falsey, 'St. Elsewhere' and 'Northern Exposure' Co-Creator, Dies at 67

    John Falsey, a television writer best known for his work with co-writer Joshua Brand on the acclaimed television series “St. Elsewhere,” “Northern Exposure” and I’ll Fly Away, died Jan. 3 in Iowa City. He was 67. Falsey’s death was first announced to the New York Times by his brother, James Falsey, who said the death was [...]

  • September 17, 2009 Los Angeles, CA

    ICM Partners Names Lorrie Bartlett to Board of Directors

    ICM Partners veteran Lorrie Bartlett has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, marking a first for an African-American woman at a major Hollywood talent agency. Bartlett, a partner and co-head of ICM’s talent department, has emerged as a leader at the agency and in the industry. She was among the early organizers of [...]

  • NBC UNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Edwin

    Edwin Chung Named 20th Century Fox TV's Comedy Development VP

    Former Legendary Television exec Edwin Chung has been named vice president of comedy development at 20th Century Fox Television, effectively immediately. “We are thrilled to welcome Edwin to our comedy team at 20th,” said Cheryl Dolins, senior VP of comedy development at Fox. “His taste is impeccable as are his relationships around town, so we [...]

  • Roswell, New Mexico -- "Pilot" --Jeanine

    TV Review: 'Roswell, New Mexico'

    A remake doesn’t necessarily have to justify its existence in this, the age of too much #content, but it’s always a genuine pleasure when it nonetheless makes a great case. “Roswell, New Mexico” is a canny blend of the two ways that its story — of aliens living on Earth and the humans who may [...]

  • "The War Without, the War Within"

    Michelle Yeoh Standalone 'Star Trek' Series in Development at CBS All Access

    CBS All Access is officially moving forward on the development of a standalone “Star Trek” series starring Michelle Yeoh, Variety has learned. The series would see Yeoh reprise the role of Philippa Georgiou, expanding on the character’s current position as a member of Section 31, a shadowy intelligence agency operating within the Federation. Yeoh is also set [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad