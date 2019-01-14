TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 14, 2019: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2, ‘The Passage’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Star Trek: Discovery” returns for Season 2 and “The Passage” debuts on Fox.

“The Passage,” Fox, Monday, 9 p.m.

In the series premiere of this drama based on the best-selling book trilogy, an imminent flu epidemic threatens the U.S. Federal Agent Brad Wolgast is tasked with bringing in a test subject, ten-year-old Amy Bellafonte, to the secret headquarters of Project NOAH.

“Roswell, New Mexico,” The CW, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

In the series premiere, Liz Ortecho reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, where she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush who is now a Roswell police officer. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life

“Deadly Class,” Syfy, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the series premiere of this series based on the graphic novel of the same name, Marcus, a teen living on the streets, is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations.

Related 'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock Michelle Yeoh Standalone 'Star Trek' Series in Development at CBS All Access

“Star Trek: Discovery,” CBS All Access, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

In the Season 2 premiere, the Discovery joins forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock

“Black Monday, Showtime, Sunday, 10 p.m.

The series premiere of this series takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday. To this day, no one knows who “caused it” … until now. It’s the fictional story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.