TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 4, 2019: State of the Union, ‘Walking Dead’

State of the Union
CREDIT: AP

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, President Trump delivers the State of the Union address and “The Walking Dead” returns.

State of the Union Address, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

All of the Big 4 broadcast networks will air live coverage of President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union address. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will give the Democratic rebuttal. The address will also be carried live on cable news as well as several online outlets.

“Supernatural,” The CW, Thursday, 8 p.m.

In the 300th episode, Sam and Dean look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan guest stars

“Pen15,” Hulu, Friday

This new comedy series features Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the Season 9 midseason premiere, the recent loss of one of their own drives the communities to band together. In addition, new leaders rise when a disturbing and dangerous threat is unmasked.

More TV

  • Rent Valentina Dumplin Drag in Pop

    From 'A Star Is Born' to 'Dumplin': How Hollywood has Embraced the Art of Drag

    When “RuPaul’s Drag Race” launched on Logo a decade ago, it was watched by so few people that the inaugural run was later lovingly dubbed “The Lost Season.” But as the years and seasons of that reality competition series went on, its popularity grew exponentially and its influence subsequently spread over other parts of the [...]

  • Y The Last Man

    'Y: The Last Man' Adaptation Ordered to Series at FX

    FX has picked up the series adaptation of the comic book series “Y: The Last Man” by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra. Titled “Y,” the series traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class [...]

  • Muppet Babies, Disney Junior, Disney

    Disney Junior's 'Muppet Babies' Inclusion Episode Nominated for Humanitas Prize

    When the folks behind Disney Junior’s reboot of “Muppet Babies” were asked to build the new show, they wanted not only to introduce a new generation to the wonders that are the Muppets, but to tell meaningful stories that beyond what many shows for preschoolers feature. “When Disney talked to me about the show, I [...]

  • Super bowl New England Patriots tight

    TV Ratings: Super Bowl LIII at 10-Year Low in Early Numbers

    The early ratings for Super Bowl LIII have the NFL championship at a 10-year low. The low-scoring matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged a 44.9 rating in metered market households. That is the lowest household rating for a Super Bowl since 2009, with that game having drawn a [...]

