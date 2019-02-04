TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 4, 2019: State of the Union, ‘Walking Dead’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, President Trump delivers the State of the Union address and “The Walking Dead” returns.

State of the Union Address, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

All of the Big 4 broadcast networks will air live coverage of President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union address. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will give the Democratic rebuttal. The address will also be carried live on cable news as well as several online outlets.

“Supernatural,” The CW, Thursday, 8 p.m.

In the 300th episode, Sam and Dean look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan guest stars

“Pen15,” Hulu, Friday

This new comedy series features Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

“The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In the Season 9 midseason premiere, the recent loss of one of their own drives the communities to band together. In addition, new leaders rise when a disturbing and dangerous threat is unmasked.