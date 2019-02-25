×
TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 25, 2019: ‘Better Things’ Season 3, ‘Leaving Neverland’

BETTER THINGS "Chicago" Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, February 28 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: (l-r) Mikey Madison as Max, Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX
CREDIT: FX

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Better Things” debuts its third season and “Leaving Neverland” premieres on HBO.

“The Voice,” NBC, Monday, 8 p.m.

In the 16th season premiere of the singing competition series, John Legend joins the panel of judges including Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

“Lethal Weapon,” Fox, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In the third season finale, when Cole is investigated by the FBI, Murtaugh is forced to question his loyalty to his own partner. Meanwhile, Cole works a case that puts Natalie’s fiancé, Andrew, into the crosshairs right before their wedding day.

“A Million Little Things,” ABC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

In the first season finale, with questions still lingering around Jon’s death, his loved ones try to move on, each taking meaningful steps forward in their own lives. As most of them begin to accept that they may never get the explanation they desire, an unexpected member of the group decides to dig even further into the mystery behind Barbara Morgan

Better Things,” FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.

In the third season of Pamela Adlon’s critically-acclaimed series, Sam and Max go on a trip.

Leaving Neverland,” HBO, Sunday, 8 p.m.

The controversial docu-series debuts this week. It tells the story of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that Michael Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

