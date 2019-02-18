×
TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 18, 2019: Academy Awards, ‘Desus & Mero’

Desus Nice The Kid Mero
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the Academy Awards air and Desus & Mero make their debut on Showtime.

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” NBC, Monday, 8 p.m.

The first season of the competition series concludes as the winner is chosen from among the remaining competitors.

“Manifest,” NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.

In the Season 1 finale, Ben and Michaela must confront a dire threat to the passengers’ safety when Griffin schemes to take the callings public. Meanwhile, tensions between Jared and Zeke reach a boiling point, and Ben, Grace, and Olive make a devastating discovery

Desus & Mero,” Showtime, Thursday, 11 p.m.

The titular TV and podcast hosts make their Showtime late-night debut this week. Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will appear on the first episode. Future guests include John Legend, Vince Staples, Ben Stiller, Issa Rae, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Pusha T.

91st Annual Academy Awards, ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

The best movies of the year compete for the top prize in film. Some of the movies in contention this year include “Black Panther,” “Vice,” “A Star Is Born,” “Roma,” and “The Favourite.” For the first time in decades, the show will go on without a host.

