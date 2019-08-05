TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 5, 2019: ‘Succession’ Season 2 Premiere

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Succession” season 2 debuts on HBO, and the “Beverly Hills 90210” reunion series kicks off on Fox.

“Love Island,” CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

After four weeks of coupling, un-coupling and prancing around their Fiji villa, the Islanders will be asked to pick a partner one final time for the “Love Island” finale. The public will then decide which couple is the best and will walk away with $100,000.

“BH90210,” Fox, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

The youngsters of “Beverly Hills 90210” are back for a reunion, only this time they’re not quite so young. The 6-episode Fox series features original cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. It will also pay tribute to late “90210” actor Luke Perry.

“Free Meek,” Netflix, Friday

This docuseries, executive produced by Jay-Z among others, followed the rapper Meek Mill’s fight against the criminal justice system as he tries to clear his name following his incarceration for violating probation from a prior conviction in November 2017.

“Succession,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The deliciously dark poisonous comedy-drama returns for its sophomore debut this week on HBO. Tune in to see more withering put downs from Brian Cox’s Logan Roy and his children fall over each other to be next in line to inherit the media empire he has built.