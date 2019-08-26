×
TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 26, 2019: ‘Carnival Row,’ ‘Dark Crystal’ Debut

Carnival Row
Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Carnival Row” with Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom debuts on Amazon, and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is released on Netflix.

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E, Monday, 9 p.m.

Leah Remini’s docu-series is coming to an end with a two-hour special which will act as a curtain call for the series and reportedly cover the sexual assault allegations leveled at the Church of Scientology and actor Danny Masterson in particular.

“Workin’ Moms,” Netflix, Thursday

The complete third season of the Canadian half-hour comedy drops this week on Netflix. “Workin’ Moms” revolves around a quartet of women who return to work following maternity leave, tackling subjects like postpartum depression and abortion.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” Netflix, Friday

37 years after Jim Henson’s original film premiered, the mystical world of “The Dark Crystal” returns to our screens in the form of this Netflix series. Boasting a stellar voice cast led by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Simon Pegg, the series tells the story of the Gelflings’ struggle to overcome their evil Skeksis overlords through puppetry and stunning backgrounds.

Carnival Row,” Amazon, Friday

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom team up for this grim series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose homelands were invaded by the empires of man. Bloom plays the human detective Rycroft Philostrate who gets caught up in a brutal murder investigation which leads him to reunite with a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss, played by Delevingne.

  Carnival Row

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 26, 2019: 'Carnival Row,' 'Dark Crystal' Debut

