TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 12, 2019: 'Mindhunter' Season 2

Will Thorne

MINDHUNTER
CREDIT: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Mindhunter” returns for season 2 on Netflix, and “The Righteous Gemstones” debuts on HBO.

“The Terror: Infamy,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m.

The AMC horror anthology series returns for a second season, this time set in a Japanese-American internment camp during World War II. Season 2 will once again mix the supernatural with real-life horror, and features George Takei, who was himself sent to an internment camp when he was young, in a lead role.

“David Makes Man,” OWN, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Hailing from playwright and “Moonlight” originator Tarell Alvin McCraney, this shows follows a young boy struggling to find his place in the world. David (Akili McDowell) has choose between pursuing higher education or his rough life in the projects where his family is struggling to make ends meet.

Mindhunter,” Netflix, Friday

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed show returns this week and sees FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Trench (Holt McCallany) taking on the Atlanta child murders, which unfolded between 1979 and 1981.

The Righteous Gemstones,” HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

This new HBO series features a starry cast of Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine as a family of famous, wealthy megachurch preachers.

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 12, 2019: 'Mindhunter' Season 2

