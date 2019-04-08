TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 8, 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fosse/Verdon’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on HBO, and “Fosse/Verdon” debuts on FX.

“Fosse/Verdon,” FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Tune in to see the premiere of the series about legendary choreographer Bob Fosse and his partnership with musical actress Gwen Verdon. The show stars the A-list duo of Sam Rockwell as Fosse and Michelle Williams as Verdon.

“You vs. The Wild,” Netflix, Wednesday

In this interactive show, the viewer gets to make the decisions as to what survival expert Bear Grylls does next. Follow Grylls on exciting adventures through dense jungles, towering mountains, and brutal deserts, with tough decisions around every corner.

“Special”, Netflix, Friday

Based on Ryan O’Connell’s 2015 memoir-manifesto, the bite-sized 15-minute comedy series sees O’Connell play a semi-autobiographical version of himself as he navigates moving out of his mom’s house, interning at a hilariously ruthless viral media company, and setting out on his own for the first time in his life. “Special” has the potential to set a significant standard in disability representation.

“Game of Thrones,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Winter has finally come. With the White Walkers marching South of the Wall and seemingly every faction, other than the Lannisters, banding together to fight them, a titanic final confrontation is imminent in the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Tune in to watch the season eight premiere.