TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 29, 2019: ‘Tuca & Bertie,’ ‘Knock Down The House’ on Netflix

“The 100,” The CW, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The dystopian drama, which centers around a group of teens who are the first to return to earth aftger a nuclear apocalypse, returns for its season 6 premiere. The show was already recently renewed for a seventh season.

“Knock Down The House,” Netflix, Wednesday

Rachel Lears’ emotional documentary follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other grassroots female candidates challenging local male Democratic incumbents in the 2018 Democratic primary.

“Tuca & Bertie,” Netflix, Friday

Check out the quirky animated series which stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two 30 year-old bird women who form a friendship after living in the same apartment building. Lisa Hanawalt (“Bojack Horseman”) created the series, and guest performers include Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, and Tig Notaro.

“Game of Thrones,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

After the battle of Winterfell lived up to expectations in episode 3 of the HBO epic’s final season, fans are keen to find out where the show goes from here. Tune in on Sunday night to find out.