×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 29, 2019: ‘Tuca & Bertie,’ ‘Knock Down The House’ on Netflix

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie” and the documentary “Knock Down The House” both drop on Netflix.

“The 100,” The CW, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The dystopian drama, which centers around a group of teens who are the first to return to earth aftger a nuclear apocalypse, returns for its season 6 premiere. The show was already recently renewed for a seventh season.

Knock Down The House,” Netflix, Wednesday

Rachel Lears’ emotional documentary follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other grassroots female candidates challenging local male Democratic incumbents in the 2018 Democratic primary.

“Tuca & Bertie,” Netflix, Friday

Check out the quirky animated series which stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two 30 year-old bird women who form a friendship after living in the same apartment building. Lisa Hanawalt (“Bojack Horseman”) created the series, and guest performers include Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, and Tig Notaro.

Related

“Game of Thrones,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

After the battle of Winterfell lived up to expectations in episode 3 of the HBO epic’s final season, fans are keen to find out where the show goes from here. Tune in on Sunday night to find out.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • John Singleton

    'Boyz n the Hood' Director John Singleton Dies at 51

    John Singleton, writer-director of “Boyz n the Hood” and industry pioneer, who was the first African American to earn an Oscar nomination for best director, has died. He was 51.  Singleton suffered a stroke after experiencing weakness in his legs, and was admitted to the hospital on April 17. He was taken off life support [...]

  • Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells Black

    'Black Monday' Renewed For Season 2 at Showtime

    Showtime has renewed the comedy series “Black Monday” for a second season. The show stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer as employees of a Wall Street trading firm in the year leading up to Black Monday, the day international stock markets crashed in 1987. It’s the story of how a group [...]

  • WGA West Logo

    Women, People of Color Make Progress as TV Writers But Still Underrepresented in Top Jobs

    Women and people of color are making progress as writers in television but systematic discrimination in hiring persists, according to the WGA West’s latest inclusion study. Among the key findings of the WGA West’s Inclusion Report Card for the 2017-18 television season is that women and people of color remain underrepresented relative to their percentages [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "215" - The

    Adam Lambert Returns to 'American Idol' Stage Like a King, for Queen Night

    Queen frontman and “‘American Idol’ legend,” to quote host Ryan Seacrest, returned to where it all started to mentor the current season’s top eight finalists for a Queen-themed night of hits. It’s hard to believe that just 10 years ago, Lambert first performed with Queen on the “Idol” stage and began his journey with the [...]

  • Fred Savage to Host After-Show Spoof

    Fred Savage to Host After-Show Spoof for Fox This Summer

    Fox has greenlit an after-show spoof from Fred Savage that is set to air this summer. The broadcaster has given the series, titled “What Just Happened??!,” a nine-episode order. The half-hour series will debut on Fox Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The series will explore the fictional fandom surrounding a fictional sci-fi series [...]

  • Night King Game of Thrones Long

    'Game of Thrones': The Best Celeb Reactions to Last Night's Epic Battle

    As the white walkers descended upon Winterfell, celebrities similarly stormed Twitter and Instagram in droves to comment on the action packed third episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight. Here’s a few of the best “GOT” star reactions. Joe Jonas Jonas feted the Arya actress as the greatest of all time with the goat emoji. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad