TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 22, 2019: ‘Gentleman Jack’ and the NFL Draft

“Gentleman Jack,” HBO, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

Tune in to catch the series premiere of the new HBO show based on the diaries of Anne Lister, a lesbian with a penchant for sweeping black suits and top hats who lived in Halifax, England in 1832. Suranne Jones stars as Lister, while Sophie Rundle plays Ann Walker, her meek, wealthy lover.

“Cobra Kai,” YouTube Premium, Wednesday

Season two of the series which takes place 34 years after the original “Karate Kid” movies drops on YouTube Premium. Prepare for more karate-chopping action, as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) renew their rivalry, and the latter continues to expand the infamous titular dojo with the help of a former sensei.

“NFL Draft,” ABC, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Who will be the number one pick in the 2019 NFL Draft? Which teams will be trading up or down? Find out at the first round ceremony which will be broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee.

“The Son,” AMC, Saturday, 9 p.m.

The series, based on the book of the same name by Philipp Meyer and which centers around Texas cattle baron Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan), returns after two years for a second season.