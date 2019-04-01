×

TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 1, 2019: 'Killing Eve' Season 2, 'This Is Us' Season 3 Finale

Will Thorne

Jodie Comer as Villanelle - Killing Eve _ Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica
CREDIT: Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Killing Eve” returns for season 2, and “This Is Us” season 3 comes to a close.

This Is Us,” NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, has promised that the season 3 finale will finally bring the resolutions viewers have been waiting for to some of the biggest storylines, including Randall and Beth’s struggling marriage, Kevin’s relationship with Zoe and Kate’s premature baby.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” The CW, Friday, 8 p.m.

Rachel Bloom’s rom-com musical mashup series comes to an end after four seasons on The CW. Tune in to see Rebecca Bunch and co. singing and dancing for one last time.

“Native Son,” HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.

Watch HBO’s new adaptation of Richard Wright’s 1940 novel, this time starring “Moonlight” standout Ashton Sanders in the central role of Bigger Thomas, and set in contemporary Chicago. In Variety‘s review of the TV movie, critic Owen Gleiberman deemed it to be “a drama of vibrant moodiness.”

Killing Eve,” AMC/BBC America, 8 p.m. 

Will Eve finally kill Villanelle? Will Villanelle finally kill Eve? Will they fall in love? Tune in to the season 2 premiere of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s deliciously windy spy show to find out.

