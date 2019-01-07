×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 7, 2019: ‘True Detective,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
True Detective Season 3
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “True Detective” returns on HBO and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” debuts on NBC.

“Manifest,” NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.

In the winter premiere of the hit freshman series, Michaela’s next-level calling launches her on a mission that brings her relationship with Jared to a head, while Ben explores an alternate meaning to Michaela’s calling that leads him to a new alliance and a powerful new adversary.

“Schooled,” ABC, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.

In the series premiere of the “Goldbergs” spinoff, Lainey returns to William Penn Academy as the new music teacher. she has a hard time adjusting to being an authority figure, but she realizes she might not be so bad at it when she discovers a kindred spirit in Principal Glascott’s niece, Felicia.

“You’re the Worst,” FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the fifth and final season premiere, Jimmy and Gretchen tell the story of their love to a prospective wedding planner.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” NBC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

The cult favorite comedy makes its NBC debut this week. In the sixth season premiere, Jake and Amy go on their honeymoon and Capt. Holt finds out whether he is the new commissioner of the NYPD.

True Detective,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The long-awaited third season of the police drama debuts this week. In the premere, the disappearance of a young Arkansas boy and his sisterin 1980 triggers vivid memories and enduring questions for retired detective Wayne Hays, who worked the case 35 years before with partner Roland West.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More TV

  • True Detective Season 3

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 7, 2019: 'True Detective,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “True Detective” returns on HBO and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” debuts on NBC. “Manifest,” NBC, [...]

  • vice_logo

    Vice Media Staffers Ratify Four Writers Guild Contracts

    Staffers at Vice Media have ratified four master contracts with management covering 200 staffers represented by the Writers Guild of America. The deals cover staffs at Vice Editorial, Vice News, Viceland, and Vice Digital, representing the company’s reach across multiple platforms including nightly television news, weekly documentaries, nonfiction TV series and real-time digital news, both [...]

  • Olivia De Havilland Portrait

    Supreme Court Declines Review of Olivia de Havilland's 'Feud' Lawsuit

    The Supreme Court has decided not to take up the suit brought by actress Olivia de Havilland against the makers of the FX series “Feud.” de Havilland’s suit was initially allowed to proceed by a Los Angeles judge, but a California appeals court reversed that decision back in March. The California Supreme Court had previously [...]

  • YOU'RE THE WORST -- "The Pin

    'You're the Worst' Boss Talks Keeping 'Will They/Won't They' Alive in Final Season

    For four seasons, Stephen Falk set out to “subvert but still service” the romantic comedy genre with his FX half-hour series “You’re the Worst.” Therefore, in setting out to craft the fifth and final season, in which the central couple Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) are planning their wedding, Falk had some clear [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    At CBS News, Judy Tygard Will Take Over '48 Hours'

    Judy Tygard, a senior producer at CBS News’ “48 Hours,” will take the reins of the program in the wake of the series’ current chief, Susan Zirinsky, being elevated to president of the news division, according to two people familiar with the situation. Zirinsky told staffers Monday of the decision. “I am leaving the ship [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet and Rachel BrosnahanAmazon Golden

    Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After Parties

    After the Golden Globes were handed out and plenty of Moet champagne was sipped and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg said good night to the television viewing audience, the winners, losers, presenters and more hit the after party circuit. Here, Variety goes inside to give you all the scoop on the partygoers, the drinks, the [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    TV Ratings: Golden Globes Decline From Last Year in Early Numbers

    The 2019 Golden Globes took a small hit in the ratings compared to last year. The telecast also drew a 12.7 rating in metered market households, down just under five percent from the 13.3 the 2018 telecast drew. In the preliminary numbers, the awards telecast is currently at a 4.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.7 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad