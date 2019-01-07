TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 7, 2019: ‘True Detective,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “True Detective” returns on HBO and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” debuts on NBC.

“Manifest,” NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.

In the winter premiere of the hit freshman series, Michaela’s next-level calling launches her on a mission that brings her relationship with Jared to a head, while Ben explores an alternate meaning to Michaela’s calling that leads him to a new alliance and a powerful new adversary.

“Schooled,” ABC, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.

In the series premiere of the “Goldbergs” spinoff, Lainey returns to William Penn Academy as the new music teacher. she has a hard time adjusting to being an authority figure, but she realizes she might not be so bad at it when she discovers a kindred spirit in Principal Glascott’s niece, Felicia.

“You’re the Worst,” FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the fifth and final season premiere, Jimmy and Gretchen tell the story of their love to a prospective wedding planner.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” NBC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

The cult favorite comedy makes its NBC debut this week. In the sixth season premiere, Jake and Amy go on their honeymoon and Capt. Holt finds out whether he is the new commissioner of the NYPD.

“True Detective,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The long-awaited third season of the police drama debuts this week. In the premere, the disappearance of a young Arkansas boy and his sisterin 1980 triggers vivid memories and enduring questions for retired detective Wayne Hays, who worked the case 35 years before with partner Roland West.