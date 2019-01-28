TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 28, 2019: Super Bowl LIII, ‘Russian Doll’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the Super Bowl airs on CBS and “Russian Doll” drops on Netflix.

“I Am the Night,” TNT, Monday, 9 p.m.

Inspired by true events, the series premiere of this drama tells the story of Fauna Hodel, a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything.

“Russian Doll,” Netflix, Friday

Nathasha Lyonne stars in this comedy as a young woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City. When she dies over and over again only to wake up back at the same party, she must discover how to break the cycle.

Super Bowl LIII, CBS, Sunday, 6 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams face off against the New England Patriots.

“The World’s Best,” CBS, Sunday, 10 p.m.

This new global talent competition features award-winning acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet. They not only have to impress the aforementioned American judges, but will also need to break through the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment. NOTE: Premiere time is approximate depending on the Super Bowl.