TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 27, 2019: ‘Good Omens,’ ‘When They See Us’ Premiere

“The Hot Zone,” National Geographic, Monday, 9 p.m.

Tune in to see Julianna Marguiles star as the hazmat suit-wearing Lt. Col. Nancy Jaax in this new Nat Geo limited series. “The Hot Zone” is based on the 1994 thriller about the first appearance of Ebola virus on U.S. soil.

“Good Omens,” Amazon, Friday

With a rockstar duo of David Tennant as a demon and Michael Sheen as an angel, coupled with a substantial budget, “Good Omens” looks to be one of the biggest shows of the year. The first season, based on the 1990 Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel, drops this week on Amazon. With plenty of other star names including Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand and Benedict Cumberbatch involved, it’s sure to be a blockbuster.

“When They See Us,” Netflix, Friday

Check out Ava DuVernay’s powerful four-part limited series about the wrongly convicted Central Park Five. The show follows the young men (Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise) in the spring of 1989 when they are first questioned about the brutal assault of a Caucasian female jogger in New York’s Central Park.

“Deadwood: The Movie,” HBO, Friday, 8 p.m.

Fans of the original “Deadwood” series shed many a tear over its premature cancellation after only three seasons. However, HBO is bringing the residents of the fictional frontier town back together again, this time for a feature length iteration. Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane and Molly Parker are all be returning for one last showdown.