TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 20, 2019: ‘Vida’ Season 2, ‘What/If’ on Netflix

vida TV Show Lionsgate
CREDIT: Lionsgate/John Tsiavis

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Vida” season 2 drops on the Starz app and on demand services, and “What/If” is released on Netflix.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons,” ABC, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Tune in to see a star-studded lineup of celebrities, led by Mr. Kimmel himself, recreate two classic episodes of the sitcoms “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” Woody Harrelson will take on the role of Archie Bunker, alongside Marisa Tomei who will be playing Edith Bunker, with Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes playing George and Louise Jefferson, you won’t want to miss it!

Vida,” Starz On Demand, Friday

Season 2 of the much loved series from Tanya Saracho returns. The series follows two sisters, Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma Hernandez (Mishel Prada), from the Eastside of LA who are forced to return together to their old neighbourhood.

“What/If,” Netflix, Friday

Starring Renee Zellweger, this neo-noir thriller asks the question, “what if a mysterious stranger made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse?” The series focuses on a mysterious woman’s lucrative, but dubious offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds.

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch,” HBO, 9 p.m.

“Game of Thrones” might well be over, but fans can still get some quality behind the scenes action with this documentary on the making of the epic show’s final season.

