TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 15, 2019: ‘Ramy’ Premieres on Hulu, Beyonce Concert Doc Drops

“Bless This Mess,” ABC, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.

The Lake Bell and Dax Shepard sitcom premieres on ABC. Bell and Shepard play a newlywed couple whose plans to ditch big city living for a simpler life in Nebraska don’t go quite as expected.

“Homecoming,” Netflix, Wednesday

The Beyhive is positively buzzing with anticipation for this one. Hop on Netflix on Wednesday to watch the doc which “presents an intimate look” at Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance. The doc will feature footage and interviews which show how Queen Bey prepared for her historic performance, which paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities

“Ramy,” Hulu, Friday

Based on the life of comedian Ramy Youssef, the Hulu show is a coming-of-age story about a first-generation Egyptian American and his struggle to balance the demands of his faith with his values.

“Game of Thrones,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for episode two of the final season of the behemoth drama. After a first episode high on reunions and banter, but low on action, expect the bloodshed to begin in episode two.